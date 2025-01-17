Warsaw, Jan 17 (AP) A Polish court on Friday convicted a man of raping, robbing and killing a Belarussian woman in Warsaw, and handed him a life sentence in prison with a requirement for therapy.

The Regional Court in Warsaw said the man, identified only as Dorian S, was found guilty of attacking the 25-year-old woman in February last year in a street in downtown Warsaw, leaving her unconscious and naked.

A janitor found her in a doorway early on February 25.

The woman died in hospital on March 1 and was buried at a Warsaw cemetery. She left Belarus several years earlier and moved to Warsaw, which in recent years has become a hub for Belarusians escaping repression and Ukrainians fleeing war.

The man, then aged 23, was arrested on the day of the attack. Following a trial, the court found him guilty of approaching his victim from behind and putting a knife to her throat, raping and then choking her, as well as robbing her.

The assault came as a shock because Warsaw is considered to be a safe city.

The verdict is subject to appeal. (AP)

