Jerusalem, January 17: Israel's security Cabinet on Friday recommended approval of a ceasefire that would pause the fighting in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants. The deal will now go to the full Cabinet. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Benjamin Netanyahu Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meet To Greenlight Gaza Hostage Deal.

The prime minister's office said Friday that if the deal is passed, ceasefire could start as soon as Sunday with the first hostages released then.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)