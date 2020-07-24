Geneva [Switzerland], July 24 (Sputnik/ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday commented on US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's recent criticism of the organisation, calling it "untrue" and "unacceptable".

On Tuesday, Pompeo was reported to have accused the WHO of being on Beijing's payroll and shouldering responsibility for every UK citizen who had died from COVID-19, while speaking at a private meeting in the UK.

"The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation for that matter. Our sole focus and the focus of the entire organisation is on saving lives. If there is one thing that really matters to us and which should matter to the entire international community, it is saving lives, and WHO will not be distracted by these comments. We do not want the international community also to be distracted," Ghebreyesus said during a briefing.

"One of the greatest threats we face continues to be the politicisation of the pandemic. COVID-19 does not respect borders, ideologies or political parties," he added. (Sputnik/ANI)

