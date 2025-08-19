New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Noting that the basis for any positive momentum in bilateral ties with China is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that it is also essential that the de-escalation process moves forward.

In his opening remarks during meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here, Jaishankar said the two countries have seen a difficult period in bilateral ties and as they now seek to move ahead, this requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides.

Jaishankar said the ties should be guided by mutual respect, sensitivity and interest and differences must not become disputes and competition should not become conflict.

He welcomed the Chinese Foreign Minister and his delegation to India at the start of visit for the 24th round of Talks between the Special Representatives of India and China.

"This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest. Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides," Jaishankar said.

"In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he added.

Jaishankar said the Chinese Foreign Minister will be discussing border issues with India's Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," he said.

The ties between India and China had plunged after the actions of the Chinese military along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh that led to a standoff. The standoff began in April-May 2020, and there was some easing of tensions due to agreements on the disengagement of troops from some friction points. Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, marking progress in easing tensions. The two countries have in recent months taken steps to improve their ties. India has stressed the need of taking steps towards de-escalation along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

With a flux in geo-political situation amid efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine war and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Jaishankar said there is an imperative to enhance stability in the global economy as well.

He said when the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. He also spoke of India's fight against all forms of terrorism.

"We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority," Jaishankar said.

The talks between the two leaders covered economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.

"I would like to follow up on some particular concerns that I had brought up with you," he said

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China, "one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns".

He said Wang Yi's visit comes shortly before the SCO Summit that China is hosting in Tianjin.

"We have worked closely with the Chinese side during its Presidency. We wish you a successful Summit with strong outcomes and decisions," he said.

Wang's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September .

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met met in Kazan in Russia in October 2024 on the margins of BRICS Summit.

In his remarks during meeting with Jaishankar, the Chinese Foreign Minister spoke of confidence-building measures.

"...We maintained peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resumed the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Kailash Manasarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region. We shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation and to further consolidate the momentum of improvement development of China-India relations, so that while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other's success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world..."

In a post on X later, Jaishankar expressed confidence that the discussions today would contribute to building a stable and forward-looking relationship between India and China

"Welcomed Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi this evening. Highlighted that our relations are best guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. As we seek to move ahead from a difficult period in our ties, it needs a candid and constructive approach from both sides. Had productive conversations on our economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. Also exchanged views on global and regional issues. Confident that our discussions today would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China," he said. (ANI)

