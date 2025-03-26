Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu's message to Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh, stated, "On behalf of the government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 26: Keira Knightley, Shaheer Sheikh, Nancy Pelosi and Kedar Jadhav - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 26.

"India-Bangladesh relations are multi-faceted, with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Bangladesh is at the focus of India's "Neighbourhood First" and "Act East" policies, our SAGAR doctrine and the Indo-Pacific Vision. India reiterates its support for a democratic, stable, inclusive, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus stated, "I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh."

Also Read | Block Layoffs: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Fintech Firm To Lay Off up to 1,000 Employees Amid Reorganisation.

"This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, which have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples," PM Modi said.

"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns," he added.

The Bangladesh National Day on March 26 commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

India and Bangladesh observed December 6 as Maitri Diwas as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

India was the second country, after Bhutan, to recognize Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on December 6 in 1971. The day was designated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day (Moitree Dibosh) in March 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)