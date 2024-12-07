London, Dec 7 (PTI) Prince William is in Paris on Saturday to represent Britain in the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, the world-famous 12th-century landmark that had been burned in a massive fire in 2019.

While in France, the Prince of Wales also held meetings with other world leaders, including US First Lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. As a sign of his enhanced role as a statesman, the heir to the British throne is to discuss the special UK-US relationship during the talks.

Also Read | Cancer-Fighting Compound Found: Chicago Students Discover New Molecule with Potential in Bird Poop, Published in ACS Omega.

His Kensington Palace office said the senior royal was attending the special ceremony in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Archbishop of Paris on behalf of the UK.

“The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris today to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral,” a Kensington Palace statement said.

Also Read | Atrocities on Minorities in Bangladesh: Indian-Americans To Hold Rallies in US Capital and Chicago Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

“In April 2019, a catastrophic fire led to the closure of the famous cathedral in Paris and since then, an extensive restoration programme has been underway," the statement noted.

"This weekend, the Notre Dame will reopen to the public and to celebrate the moment, President Macron and the Archbishop of Paris are hosting a special event at the cathedral which will be attended by Heads of State from around the world,” it added.

“The Prince of Wales will attend the event on behalf of the United Kingdom. While in Paris, His Royal Highness will also hold meetings with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and US President-Elect, Donald Trump,” it said.

The reopening ceremony of 'Notre Dame De Paris' this weekend is the first of several events planned to celebrate the cathedral's five-year restoration, with a televised and choreographed service.

On Sunday, Notre Dame's great organ will be heard in public for the first time since the blaze as an inaugural mass is held featuring special rites to consecrate the main altar. More than 150 countries donated 846 million euros to fund the restoration of the cathedral, according to the public body in charge of its restoration.

William's Paris visit follows his attendance at a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday evening, hosted annually by his wife Kate Middleton.

It marked the biggest event as part of her return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their three children at the carol service – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Among the 1,600 guests were families affected by the Southport knife attack in July, which claimed the lives of three schoolgirls attending a Taylor Swift dance class.

The 'Together at Christmas' service was a mix of traditional carols, music and readings, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, greeting the performers when she arrived at the Abbey. Prince William read a lesson from the ‘Bible' at the festive event, which included many who were invited for their charity work in their communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)