Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday filed a plea seeking bail in the sedition case filed against him, in a district and sessions court in Islamabad, local media reported.

A case against PTI leader is undertrial in both district and sessions courts in the country's capital city, Geo tv reported.

"I have passed out from the best universities and have been teaching in American and European varsities. Bits of my remarks were distorted and included in the FIR," Gill stated in the plea as per the media outlet.

He argued that a case under sections of treason is not admissible against him.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry and others in PTI's legal team filed the plea on Gill's behalf.

At present, Gill is in prison on judicial remand after the trial court remanded him into judicial custody over the police's request for an extension in his physical remand in both the sedition case and a separate arms recovery case.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army. He has since been back-and-forth in police custody and at the PIMS hospital, Geo tv reported.

Meanwhile, the PTI has repeatedly demanded that the party leader be released on bail.

On August 20, the PTI chief staged a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after claims of torture in custody.

A case was registered against the PTI chairman Imran Khan under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for his threatening remarks against the judge and capital police at a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party's legal committee where it was decided that an application seeking the ex-prime minister's bail would be filed in the ATC Islamabad.

"Imran Khan will go there himself. God willing, we will all go together tomorrow," he had said.

Former Pakistan Minister Imran Khan today secured an interim pre-arrest bail plea in the terror case filed against him for threatening a sessions judge during a public rally.

Imran's plea for bail in the terrorism case was filed in an ATC at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad today, prior to his arrival at the court. (ANI)

