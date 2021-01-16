Doha [Qatar], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health Ministry on Saturday said there are 204 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the Gulf state to 147,089, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 177 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 143,612, while the death toll remained at 246 for the ninth consecutive day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,314,424 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.China and Qatar offered mutual help during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On February 11, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar on the phone, expressing appreciation to Qatar for voicing support to China during the fight against the coronavirus and for assisting in the shipment of epidemic control supplies.

Later on February 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies donated by the airline. (ANI/Xinhua)

