Beijing, Jul 12 (AP) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern Chinese city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Rail service to Tangshan, 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while tracks were inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Also Read | Haryana CM ML Khattar Launches 'Har Sar Helmet' Campaign, Distributes Helmets to Youths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

The quake struck at 6:38 am at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported. It said a second quake of magnitude 2.2 struck at 7:02 am.

An earthquake that struck Tangshan in 1976 killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history. (AP)

Also Read | Malala Day 2020: On Birthday of Malala Yousafzai, Check These Powerful And Inspirational Quotes by The Educationist-Cum-Youngest Nobel Prize Winner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)