Windsor, Sep 19 (AP) Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs and one of her favourite ponies greeted the late monarch's coffin when it was brought to Windsor Castle.

Corgis Muick and Sandy were brought into the castle's quadrangle for the coffin's arrival following the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey and a drive through London and on to Windsor.

Emma, a black fell pony the queen owned for 26 years, stood on the grass with a groom at the side of the Long Walk in front of the castle as the coffin procession marched past before a committal service at St George's Chapel.

The queen's affection for her dogs and her horses was well known. She owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime. Muick and Sandy have been rehomed with her son, Prince Andrew.

Windsor: The order of service for Queen Elizabeth II's committal service at Windsor Castle was planned by the late monarch for many years.

She chose all the hymns except for the very last one, which was selected by her son and heir King Charles III.

Most of the music played during the service was composed by Sir William Harris, who was an organist at the chapel for much of the queen's childhood.

As a child, Elizabeth was often seen visiting the organ loft to watch the composer play, especially during Christmas.

Later Monday, a private ceremony was to be held by members of the royal family before the queen is laid to rest, next to her late husband Prince Philip.

Paris: The Paris Metro has renamed one of its stations after Queen Elizabeth II to honor the British monarch on the day of her state funeral.

The Metro company tweeted that the George V station, which serves the French capital's famed Champs-Elysees boulevard, has been renamed Elizabeth II station for the day on Monday.

London: The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray.

Heerey says “it felt like a real privilege to do that.”

She said Monday she went through Westminster Hall twice — the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6:30 am (0530GMT).

She says the experience was, “one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.”

As the end of more than four days of the queen's lying-in-state drew to a close, the stream of mourners slowed to a trickle. After Heerey bowed her head toward the coffin and moved away, parliamentary officials paid their last respects before leaving the queen's coffin in the 900-year-old hall ringed by four candles and military guards in ceremonial uniforms.

Her coffin was being taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people. (AP)

