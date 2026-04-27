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Agency News Agency News World News | Ravi Riverbed Encroachments Stall Flood-protection Project in Pak; Experts Warn of Monsoon Devastation Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Encroachments along the Ravi riverbed have stalled a critical flood-protection project in Pakistan, sparking fears of monsoon disaster. Despite high risks, permanent settlements prevent the construction of phase-2 embankments. Experts warn that early rains could cause widespread devastation if the natural river channels are not cleared immediately.

Lahore [Pakistan] April 27 (ANI): The delay in clearing encroachments from the Ravi riverbed has stalled the second phase of a crucial flood-protection project, raising concerns of potential devastation during the upcoming monsoon season, as reported by Dawn.

According to officials from the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda), construction of phase-2 embankments has not yet begun due to the presence of both temporary and permanent settlements within the riverbed.

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A Ruda spokesperson stated that the authority is prepared to commence work immediately once the district administration clears the area. Despite repeated reminders in official meetings, the issue remains unresolved. "We cannot proceed with construction while a large number of encroachments still exist," the spokesperson told Dawn.

The urgency of the project is underscored by last year's floods, which caused widespread destruction across Punjab. In Lahore, flash floods reaching nearly 220,000 cusecs inundated settlements within the riverbed, forcing mass evacuations and damaging homes and infrastructure.

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Many residents were displaced and had to stay in temporary relief camps for days.

Ruda officials explained that their jurisdiction extends from 6 km downstream of the Ravi Syphon to the Hudiara drain at Mohlanwal.

Phase-1 of the project, covering a 14.6 km stretch, is nearly 80 per cent complete and includes 20-foot-high embankments capable of handling up to 350,000 cusecs of floodwater.

However, phase-2, spanning approximately 9 km between the railway bridge and the M2 bridge, remains stalled due to dense settlements, some of which predate Ruda's establishment and even possess utility connections and legal property documentation.

The spokesperson noted that Ruda inherited these settlements and lacks the authority to remove long-standing encroachments, though it has acted to prevent new illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, work on phase-3 has begun, with around 20 per cent completed in certain sections, including protective measures for nearby localities and a theme park.

Experts have warned of heightened flood risks this year. Habibul Haq Randhawa, a civil engineer and former chief engineer at the Lahore Development Authority, said that the monsoon could begin as early as May due to the El Nino effect, potentially bringing intense rainfall through June.

He emphasised that illegal constructions within the Ravi riverbed were a major factor in previous flood damage and urged authorities to restore natural river channels by removing encroachments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)