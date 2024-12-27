Copenhagen, Dec 27 (PTI) Chinese smart devices maker Realme is looking to corner a larger 18 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market in 2025 on the back of innovative product designs, device range, and expanded offline and online reach.

India is the largest market for the Chinese devices maker where it offers a range of smartphones under the P series, GT series and the number series, among others.

"Realme has a 12 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market in 2024 and in the next year we target 50 per cent growth in market share," Realme Vice-President and CMO Chase Xu told reporters here.

Chase was speaking with media after unveiling the design of its upcoming smartphone under the number series -- realme 14 Pro -- which would be launched early next year.

On the company's performance in 2024, Chase said the smartphone maker saw fierce competition in the Indian market with the entry of new brands that also did well.

"But we ended up getting a pretty good result. While in 2024 our market share remains at 12 per cent, for 2025 we aim something better and plan to achieve around 18 per cent share," Chase said.

Realme will collaborate with main e-commerce partners to drive sales in the price-sensitive Indian market, the official said while speaking about the market strategy for India. "We aim to be number one in 2025 on Flipkart, for Amazon we aim to be among the top three players," he added.

The company said it will focus on three main areas to increase market share -- leading product performance, outstanding designs, and stress on mid- to high-range products.

The company, he said, plans to bring out India-specific designs with more colour options to make it appealing for young customers.

Realme will also focus on expanding the offline network and service centres, and bringing out offline market-focussed models to drive its market share, Chase said.

The company has planned an "enormous" investment in network expansion, Chase said, without divulging the actual numbers.

Chase also said the company will focus on offline as well as online networks to reach the target of 18 per cent share.

Speaking on the design of the upcoming smartphone, Chase said the new model has been created keeping in mind preferences of young users.

Young users prefer sleek phones with high performance and unique design, he said, highlighting seashell-inspired and colour-changing features of the new model.

