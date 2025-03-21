Karachi [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): Three motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents in Karachi, GeoTV reported. According to GeoTV, 207 people have been killed in Karachi due to road accidents this year, which includes 64 deaths by heavy vehicles. This serves as a grim reminder of the city's worsening traffic conditions, as three motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents on Sunday.

GeoTV reported that near Jauhar Mor, a speeding cement mixer truck collided with a motorcycle, killing 25-year-old Abdul Saboor on the spot thereby angered by the accident, an enraged mob set the truck on fire, prompting police intervention and eventually leading to the arrest of the truck driver from the scene by the authorities.

In another incident in Liaquatabad No 10, a dumper truck fatally struck a motorcyclist, while in Keamari, a car crashed into a bike, claiming another life, GeoTV said. It added that Karachi has witnessed at least 207 traffic-related deaths, with 2,623 people sustaining injuries. Among these fatalities, 64 were caused by heavy vehicles, including 17 by dumpers, 22 by trailer trucks, 12 by water tankers, and 13 by passenger buses.

Despite repeated claims by the traffic police and city administration of measures to curb accidents, fatal crashes continue to plague Karachi's roads.

As per a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) road safety in Pakistan has suffered because of lack of strong leadership in the past and management at the central and provincial levels.

The ADB report warned that unless the government implements strong measures, fatalities are estimated to increase by at least 33 per cent by 2030.

It further noted that in urban areas, road design and operation remain car-focused, with poor safety standards for pedestrians, motorcyclists, three-wheeler occupants, and bicyclists.

The report also highlighted the limited use of road signs and markings across the network, numerous uncontrolled access points to high-speed arterial roads, high-speed intersections, and the inadequate use of proven safety measures such as roundabouts or traffic signals. (ANI)

