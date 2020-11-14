Tehran (Iran), Nov 14 (AP) Unknown gunmen on Friday killed three Iranian border guards near the country's northwestern border with Turkey, Iran's state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the three were killed in a clash when “terrorists” tried to sneak into Iran's West Azerbaijan province, located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

Also Read | Bah Ag Moussa, Al-Qaeda Military Leader in Mali, Killed by French Forces.

The report said two other border guard were wounded and that the infiltrators suffered heavy casualties. The province of West Azerbaijan borders both Iraq and Turkey and the report did not say which country the infiltrators had come from.

The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

In July, Iran said “terrorists” killed two people and wounded a third person in an attack in Iran's province of Kurdistan, to the south of West Azerbaijan. In June, Iran attacked bases of Iranian Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)