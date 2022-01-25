Moscow [Russia], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 67,809 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 65,109 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,241,109, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 18,935 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 9,722, and the Moscow region with 5,769 new cases.

Also Read | Canada-US Border Deaths: Canadian Authorities Yet To Confirm Names of Gujarati Family Members Who Froze to Death.

Over the past 24 hours, 681 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 327,448.

In the same period, 26,404 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,071,740, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Australia Day 2022: Know Date, History, Celebrations And Significance of The National Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)