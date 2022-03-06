Moscow, March 6: Russia has registered 79,863 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the cumulative total to 16,941,656 cases, and 744 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 356,281, the federal response center said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Russia detected 89,174 new coronavirus cases, 776 related fatalities and 155,725 recoveries. "Over the past day, 79,863 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified and 744 people died," the center said. Russia Disabled Ukrainian Airfield With High-Precision Weapons, Says Russian Defence Ministry.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours amounted to 8,242, 11.3 per cent less than the day prior, it added. "Over the past day, 149,060 people recovered, 4.3 per cent less compared to March 5, 2022," the center said.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 14,567,976 people were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in Russia.

