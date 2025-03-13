Moscow [Russia], March 13 (ANI): Kazakhstan and Russia's trade turnover has doubled over the last ten years and aims to reach the USD 30 billion mark in the coming years, TV BRICS reported.

This was announced during an extended meeting of the Russian-Kazakh business council held in Moscow.

"Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia is showing steady growth and in 2024 will reach a record USD 27.7 billion for the last decade," the report stated.

According to the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia Sergey Katyrin, about 80 Russian regions are actively cooperating with Kazakhstan.

Katyrin expressed confidence that the positive trend will continue, with trade turnover potentially reaching USD 30 billion in the coming years, but the parties are aimed at further increasing trade turnover, as reported by KazInform, a partner of TV BRICS.

Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Murat Karimsakov emphasised that Russia has a significant share (about 20 per cent) in Kazakhstan's foreign trade, which shows the importance of economic ties between the two countries, as per TV Brics.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Russia, Dauren Abayev, noted that over the past 10 years, the volume of mutual trade has doubled.

More than 23,000 companies with Russian participation are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, and 171 projects totalling USD 52.9 billion are being implemented within the framework of industrial cooperation. (ANI)

