Moscow, Apr 17 (AP) Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a ban on Afghanistan's Taliban, who were designated as a terrorist group more than two decades ago.

The move was a diplomatic victory for the Taliban, who were put on Russia's list of terrorist organisations in 2003, making any contact with them punishable under Russian law.

Also Read | Iran-US Nuclear Talks: Negotiations Between Tehran and United States at 'Very Crucial' Stage, Head of UN's Nuclear Watchdog Says.

At the same time, Taliban delegations have attended various forums hosted by Russia as Moscow has sought to position itself as a regional power broker.

The court's ruling on a request by the Prosecutor General's office followed last year's adoption of a law stipulating that the official designation as a terrorist organisation could be suspended by a court. (AP)

Also Read | Taobao Marketplace Fined in Taiwan: Chinese E-Commerce Giant Fined NTD 1.2 Million for Breaching Advertising Regulations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)