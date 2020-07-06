London, Jul 6 (PTI) A new UK-only post-Brexit global sanctions list released on Monday includes 20 suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi and 25 Russian nationals among 49 people designated for action such as travel bans and asset freezes.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons that the new “ground-breaking global regime” means the UK has new powers to stop those involved in serious human rights abuses and violations from entering the country, channelling money through UK banks, or profiting from the UK economy.

"Today we're designating 49 people and organisations for responsibility in some of the worst human rights abuses in recent memory,” said Raab.

“This is a demonstration of Global Britain's commitment to acting as a force for good in the world,” he said.

The Russian nationals on the list are believed to be involved in the mistreatment and death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky, who uncovered widespread corruption.

Besides, two high-ranking Myanmar generals allegedly involved in violence against Rohingya and other ethnic minorities in Burma and two organisations believed to be involved in forced labour, torture and murder in North Korea's gulags have also been listed.

The measures will target individuals and organisations, rather than nations. It is the first time that the UK has sanctioned people or entities for human rights violations and abuses under a UK-only regime, and said this will allow Britain to work independently with allies such as the US, Canada, Australia and the European Union (EU).

Britain could previously only impose sanctions as part of collective UN and EU frameworks and was not able to reveal the names of those banned on human rights grounds, but is able to do so following its exit from the EU earlier this year.

Opposition Labour's shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, welcomed the new list as a clear sign to criminals that the UK would no longer be a haven for their illegal activities and called for corruption charges to also be included in the regime, dubbed the Magnitsky amendment after the late Russian tax adviser.

Following his announcement in Parliament, Raab is set to meet with Sergei Magnitsky's widow and son Natalia and Nikita, along with his friend and colleague Bill Browder, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London.

The new system will allow the UK to target individuals and organisations around the world unlike conventional geographic sanctions regime, which only target a country.

It could also include those who commit unlawful killings perpetrated against journalists and media workers, or violations and abuses motivated on the grounds of religion or belief. A special unit will consider the use of future sanctions, with teams across the FCO monitoring human rights issues.

They will ensure targets under the landmark regime will have to meet stringent legal tests before the UK decides to designate, ensuring the sanctions are robust and powerful. The suite of measures can also apply to those who facilitate, incite, promote, or support these violations and abuses, as well as those who financially profit from human rights violations and abuses.

The FCO added that the UK will continue to utilise a range of tools to tackle serious human rights violations and abuses around the world, including the UN and EU multilateral sanctions regimes.

