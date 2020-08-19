Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Afghan security forces on Tuesday repelled a Taliban attack, killed one of the terror group's commanders, and injured several other terrorists in the eastern Nangarhar province, the press office of the provincial government said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Taliban attempted to attack security forces in the Sherzad district, a local Taliban commander was killed and two others were injured," the press office said in a statement.

Also Read | Democratic National Convention 2020: Know How to Watch Live Streaming, Schedule And Highlights as Democrats Pick Joe Biden Against Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections.

According to the local government, Afghan forces also discovered and dismantled eight mines planted by the Taliban in the Nazyan district of the province.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)

Also Read | Portland Protesters Set Fire to County Government Building Over George Floyd Killing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)