Lahore, Aug 3 (PTI) A seminary teacher in Pakistan's Punjab province was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping at least 10 of his minor male students, police said.

Qari Bashir, who confessed to raping the boys during the last two months in Bhutta Wahan area of Sadiqabad Rahim Yar Khan, about 500 kilometres from Lahore, was in custody, Police officer concerned Akhtar Farooq said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the teacher after parents of five seminary students filed an FIR alleging that their children were forcefully taken by Bashir to his residential quarters in the seminary where they were raped by him.

The police have sent the five victims to a hospital for medical examination.

"We have requested other students to tell the police if he subjected them to sexual assault as well," Farooq said.

According to the police official, the victims in their statements said the suspect after raping threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the incident.

The official said the number of victims could be more than 10 in the light of interrogation of the suspect.

Bashir has been sent to police remand for four days for further investigation.

In Pakistan, rape of minor seminary students at the hands of their teachers is common and the NGOs have been urging the government to devise a mechanism to have an effective check on this growing menace.

