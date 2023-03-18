Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): At least seven people, including a tribal elder and his two brothers, were killed after unidentified shooters sprayed their vehicle with bullets in Balochistan's Zhob district, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the deceased tribal elder, identified as Ahmed Khan Kibzai, was travelling in the vehicle along with his two brothers and some other people. When his vehicle reached the Khurlam, located close to the Pakistan-Afghan border, unidentified shooters attacked them with automatic weapons leaving seven people dead on the spot, and one person injured.

"The victims tried to escape from the vehicle but were not given a chance to save their lives," a senior Levies official said, adding that the bodies of Kibzai and his two brothers were charred after the vehicle later caught fire due to firing.

Levies officials rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to the district hospital in Zhob.

"We have received seven bodies and one injured in the hospital," hospital sources said, adding that all victims died of multiple bullet injuries, reported Dawn.

Officials said the reason behind the attack is still unknown and the authorities were investigating the incident. However, officials said Ahmed Khan Kibzai was wanted in many cases by the Levies Force and was an absconder. He also had tribal enmity.

Six other victims were identified as Wahid Khan Kibzai, Abdul Manan Kibzai, Naik Mohammad Badeenzai, Sultan Khan Badeenzai, Fazal Rehman Kibzai and Najibuddin Kibzai. The man injured in the incident was identified as Jalal Khan.

A month ago in February, the Pakistani tribal chief in Karmanzai and his son were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Dera Bugti district, Dawn reported.

The victims, identified as Nihalan Khan and his son Lal Jan, were going back to their home in the Patokh area on a motorcycle when they were targeted by the assailants, who were waiting for them, according to officials.

Both received multiple bullets and died on the spot, police officials said. The armed men fled the scene and also set the victims' motorbike on fire.

After the incident, the security officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. The bodies were later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities, according to Dawn.

The cause of the killing was not immediately known. However, the police said old enmity could be the reason behind the killings.

Meanwhile, on the same day, another incident was reported in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district where a landmine explosion took place.

A woman and her son were injured in the incident. "The incident occurred in Thangi Srasha area when an explosive device, said to be an anti-personal mine planted in a field of a local elder, Malik Mursaleen Khan, went off at around 8 am," DSP Abdul Sattar Khan said.

Spreaking to reporters after visiting the blast site, he said a woman and her son were going to fetch water when they stepped over the mine planted by some miscreants, reported Dawn.

A Rescue 1122 official said both the injured, identified as the wife of Jan Sardar and her 15-year-old son Abdullah, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, by a team of rescuers. (ANI)

