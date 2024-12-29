Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Seven to eight personnel from the Taliban forces were killed along the Durand Line in the Upper Kurram district on Saturday, as the Afghan Taliban targeted Pakistani border posts in Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha and Tari Mengal areas using both light and heavy weaponry, the Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, one Pakistani soldier was killed and 11 others were also wounded it said, citing security sources. However, the Taliban forces claimed that 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory attacks.

Also Read | Azerbaijan Airline Plane Crash: President Ilham Aliyev Says Crashed Jetliner Was Shot Down by Russia, Albeit Not Intentionally.

The Taliban forces used both light and heavy weaponry to target border posts in the areas of Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal, the Dawn reported.

This came days after Pakistani aircraft carried out aerial bombardments in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which killed 46 people with six people getting injured.

Also Read | South Korea Plane Crash: Jeju Air Flyer's Last Chat With Family Before Fatal Mishap That Killed 179.

The Pakistani military said the airstrikes were aimed at bases of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region, resulting in the deaths of several militants and the destruction of four TTP bases, Khaama Press reported, citing the Pakistani media outlets close to the Pakistani Army.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence argued that the strike also hit "Waziristani refugees," disputing the claim that only militants were targeted.

According to Dawn, citing sources, TTP militants tried to enter Pakistani territory through Taliban checkpoints on Friday night but were unsuccessful and were reportedly involved in retaliatory actions alongside the Taliban.

"After the infiltration attempt failed, militants and Afghan forces jointly opened fire on Pakistani posts with heavy weapons on Saturday morning. The firing was effectively responded to, and there are confirmed reports of heavy losses on the Afghan side, with over 15 militants dead and many others wounded," a source said as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)