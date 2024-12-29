Seoul, December 29: A devastating plane crash occurred on Sunday morning, December 29, at Muan International Airport in South Korea, leaving 179 dead of the 181 people onboard. The Jeju Air flight, carrying mostly South Korean families returning from Christmas holidays in Thailand, tragically veered off the runway due to malfunctioning landing gear, hit a fence, and caught fire. The crash, which left only two survivors, is one of South Korea's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.

Heartbreaking messages sent by a passenger moments before the crash have emerged. The passenger, in an alarming conversation with a family member via Kakao Talk, revealed that a bird had gotten stuck in the plane's wing, causing a serious malfunction. In the messages, the passenger described the plane’s inability to land and asked, "Should I leave a will?" The chilling final words have sent shockwaves through the nation as rescue efforts continue at the site. South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Dead, 2 Rescued As Jeju Air Flight Carrying 181 People Bursts Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport (See Pics and Videos).

Jeju Air Passenger's Haunting Texts About Malfunction and Possible Farewell

A heartbreaking revelation: A passenger on Jeju Air flight 7C2216 reportedly messaged their family moments before the crash, saying, “We can’t land because a bird is stuck in the wing.” Their final words were, “Should I leave a last message?” before communication was lost. pic.twitter.com/jWL89pXrg8 — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 29, 2024

Jeju Air Flight's Fatal Journey

Flight Jeju 181, carrying 175 passengers, was en route from Thailand when the tragedy unfolded. The majority of the passengers were South Korean families returning from their holiday trips. The six crew members on board also perished in the crash. The fire department confirmed that the plane, which caught fire after veering off the runway, was "completely destroyed." The extensive damage has made it difficult for rescue teams to identify the deceased, prolonging the recovery process.

Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Initial reports suggest a malfunctioning landing gear, combined with the bird strike, may have led to the tragedy. South Korean authorities, along with aviation experts, are working to piece together the events that led to the crash. South Korea Plane Crash Death Toll Jumps to 62 After Passenger Plane Bursts Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport (See Pics and Videos).

As the country mourns the loss of so many lives, families are left grieving the loss of loved ones who had been returning home from the holiday season. The heartbreaking incident has raised serious concerns about flight safety, with officials promising a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future.

