Berlin, Jul 27 (AP) Several people were injured after a passenger train derailed Sunday in southwestern Germany, according to German news agency dpa.

Federal police told dpa that the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The crash occurred near the Biberach district, nearly 20 kilometers from the French border. (AP)

