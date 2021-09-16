Kabul [Afghanistan], September 16 (ANI): Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported.

The incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the shells may have hit the station, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News.

There is no information about casualties yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

