Sharjah [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Charity International has launched a vital initiative to operate local bakeries in Gaza, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aiming to provide daily bread and meals for tens of thousands of affected individuals--particularly children, the elderly and displaced families--amid severe living conditions.

The project carries a total monthly cost of AED750,000.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity International, affirmed that this initiative reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to delivering immediate humanitarian assistance to crisis-hit populations.

He noted that the bakery project builds on previous efforts by the organisation, which included drilling 12 wells and operating field kitchens to supply food for those in need.

He explained that the bakery project is set to meet the daily bread needs of 20,000 individuals, making it one of the largest food relief initiatives currently operating in the sector, especially in light of severe shortages in food supplies and the limited capacity of the remaining operational bakeries.

He added that the project is a central component of the charity's broader relief campaign for Gaza, carried out in coordination with field partners to ensure that aid reaches the most affected groups, based on rigorous criteria that preserve their dignity and meet their essential needs. (ANI/WAM)

