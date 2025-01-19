Sindh [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) marked the 121st birth anniversary of Sain GM Syed, the "Father of Sindhi Nation," with a rally and demands to end extremism, forced conversions, and disappearances in Sindh, Pakistan.

The event, held at Syed's grave in Sann, featured protesters raising slogans against religious extremism, dams on the Indus River, and human rights abuses, according to JSFM.

Sain GM Syed, a prominent Sindhi politician and founder of the Jeay Sindh movement, played a significant role in promoting Sindhi nationalism and advocating for Sindh's independence. His legacy continues to inspire the Sindhi people's struggle for freedom and human rights.

JSFM leaders, including Amar Azadi, Adil Sindhi, and Hosho Sindhi, led the rally, which started at Sheikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi Chowk and ended at Syed's shrine. Participants carried placards demanding freedom for missing persons, an end to forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls, and justice for the victims, as per the statement of JSFM.

The protesters chanted slogans like "your Desh, My Desh, Sindhudesh, Sindhudesh, want freedom, Stop 6 Canals on Indus River, free the Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Saraiki, Gilgit-Balti, Kashmiri political prisoners and missing persons, arrest the killers of Shaheed Hidayat Lohar and other martyrs, Free Priya Kumari, stop forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls, Reject Bahria Town Scheme", the statement said.

The rally reached the shrine of GM Syed, where the national anthem of the Sindhudesh was sung, with the participation of a large number of workers.

In a speech, JSFM Chairperson Sohail Abro emphasised the need for unity among Sindhi national movement organisations to achieve freedom.

He also appealed to the United Nations and world powers to support the Sindhi people's struggle for independence.

"One year ago I told that the Iran-Israel war is a threat to the peace of the whole world and war is not a solution to any problem. As Israel or Palestine has been the homeland of Jews and Palestinians, they should solve their problem under the leadership of the United Nations. It is good to know that Hamas-Israil made the peace agreement after a 15-month-long war, said Abro.

He requested all Sindhi National Movement organisations to be one for freedom.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, Secretary General Amar Azadi, Farhan Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi, Mark Sindhu, Hoshu Sindhi said in their joint statement that while addressing the workers of pro-liberation national organisations, "We hope that we will fight together for the freedom of our countrymen. Get up and come together to strengthen and organise the struggle for the freedom of Sindh."

The central leader of JSFM further said, "On the occasion of the auspicious 121st Birthday anniversary of Sain GM Syed, we reiterate the demand for the independence of Sindh by renewing the pledge, and appeal to the United Nations, the international conscience and the world powers that the Sindhi people should be helped in getting their freedom and their independent status in 1843." (ANI)

