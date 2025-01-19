New York, Jan 19 (AP) TikTok's app was removed from prominent app stores on Saturday evening just before as a federal law that bans the popular social media platform went into effect.

By 10:50pm Eastern Standard Time, the app was not found on Apple and Google's app stores, which are prohibited from offering the platform under a law that required TikTok's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a US ban. (AP)

Also Read | Will TikTok Be Banned in US Today, January 19, 2025? Here's What We Know About China's ByteDance-Owned Video-Sharing App's Possible Shutdown in America.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)