Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below can be included in the group of five as long as all children are from the same household, the ministry added. The announcement follows a mid-point review of Phase 2 (heightened alert) measures, with restrictions to be eased from August 10 and from August 19 if the coronavirus situation remains stable, said the MOH.

Apart from allowing dining-in for the vaccinated, measures will also be eased for this group of people for other higher-risk activities such as high-intensity sports with masks off, personal care services and larger events like marriages and worship services.

"Unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative pre-event test result or recovered individuals are of similarly lower risk, and may also join in such groups of up to five," said the MOH.

F&B outlets may only resume dine-in services if they are able to ensure that customers are fully vaccinated. Those that are not able to do so may only operate takeaway and delivery services.

Everyone can dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops from August 10, regardless of vaccination status, but only in groups of two.

“Hawker centres and coffee shops provide convenient and affordable food services within the community. As these are open-air and naturally ventilated spaces, we will extend a special concession for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons to dine in the hawker centres and coffee shops,” said the Health Ministry.

Event sizes and capacity limits for large events will be increased.

This includes congregational and worship services, cinemas, live performances and spectator sports.

If all attendees are fully vaccinated, up to 500 people will be allowed at such events. The limit will be increased to 1,000 from August 19 if the COVID-19 situation remains under control.

If attendees are not vaccinated, only 50 of them will be allowed without pre-event testing.

This week, Singapore reported four Covid-linked deaths.

On Friday, the MOH reported 97 COVID-19 cases, 93 of whom were locally transmitted infections and four arrivals from abroad. In all, Singapore has recorded 65,605 COVID-19 cases.

