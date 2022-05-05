Singapore, May 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 4,733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 1,208,917.

Of the new cases, 361 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,372 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 338 were local transmissions and 23 were imported cases.

Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,137 local transmissions and 235 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 231 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with six cases in intensive care units.

Four deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 1,344, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

