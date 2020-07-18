Karachi, Jul 18 (PTI) Pakistan police on Saturday arrested six militants of a Balochistan-based separatist group, who were planning a "major attack" in Karachi.

Speaking to the media, SSP Fida Hussain Janori said the terror plot was foiled and, along with the arrests, large amount of ammunition has been recovered.

Also Read | Delhi Riots and Linked Anti-CAA Protest Cases Need Effective Prosecution, Says L-G's Office: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

"These militants were planning a major terror act in Karachi and have confessed to have attacked security forces and police in Balochistan in the past," he said. The accused were not identified.

Also Read | India Summons Top Pakistani Envoy Over Ceasefire Violation in Jammu & Kashmir That Killed 3 Civilians.

The police recovered five rocket launchers, Klashnikov rifles, rounds of ammunition, hand grenades and other explosives from the militants. Janori said the network was being operated from Afghanistan.

The arrests come after four armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi late last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)