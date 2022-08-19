Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on Friday sought protection for former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who is expected to return to the island nation next week, local media reported.

Gotabaya's brother Mahinda Rajapaksa led-SLPP put forward the demand in a meeting with the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe today and requested the President to ensure Gotabaya Rajapaksa is given safe passage into Sri Lanka, Colombo Gazette reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: Thousands of Passengers Stranded Near Fort Monroe After 3 Main Highways Closed.

Meanwhile, national organizer of SLPP and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa assured President Wickremesinghe of the fullest support of the SLPP to address the current crisis in the country.

As per the local media reports, Rajapaksa is expected to return next week to the island nation that he was forced to flee in July after massive protests against him.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Desires Peaceful Ties with India.

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who is also related to Gotabaya, hinted that Rajapaksa will return to the country on August 24, the Daily Mirror said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis, which led to massive protests in the country that forced Rajapaksa to flee abroad and also hand in his resignation last month.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand last week following his departure from Singapore. He was granted entry into Thailand following a request from the Sri Lankan government, according to media reports.

He left Singapore last Thursday after nearly a month's stay in Singapore. The former president was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives last month and he was allowed to stay there for two weeks.

Thailand has denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President has sought asylum in the country. The Thailand Foreign Ministry said it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum.

"Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days," Daily Mirror reported, quoting Thailand Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat as saying.

Thailand would be the second Southeast Asian country after the Maldives that Rajapaksa is seeking temporary shelter in after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests.

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15. After the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as President of Sri Lanka on July 21 in Parliament.

Wickremesinghe was earlier appointed as interim president of Sri Lanka as Rajapaksa fled abroad after his palace was stormed by angry protesters amid the unprecedented economic crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)