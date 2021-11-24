New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) on Wednesday recognised companies which contributed to the successful accomplishment of the French Solidarity Mission for India's oxygen crisis, caused due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The event was IFCCI's third edition of Corporate Social Responsibility Conclave and Awards, inaugurated by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani here on Wednesday.

Besides Smriti Irani, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India was the guest of honour.

According to a government release, IFCCI is India's most active bilateral chamber, promoting trade relations between India and France for almost 45 years.

Initiated by the CSR committee of IFCCI, comprising of 60 CSR heads of Indo-French companies, the Conclave recognised and showcased CSR projects of top French companies in India with a focus across five categories based on SDG criteria like business-based social purpose, innovative CSR initiatives reinforcing the company's business purpose, clear theory of change, impact and measurement, and concentrated efforts including employee volunteering, the release informed.

This year, IFCCI also recognised the companies who contributed to the successful accomplishment of the French Solidarity Mission for India's oxygen crisis, caused due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19 at the Conclave.

Meanwhile, during the conclave, Irani also appreciated and spoke greatly about Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a big decision in favour of the poor and extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) till March 2022.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been serving the interests of the French business community in India for almost 45 years.

IFCCI belongs to a worldwide network of 126 French Chambers (CCIFI) in 96 countries with over 37,000 companies.

With close to 650 Indian and French member companies spread across India and France and a total network of more than 6,500 individual members, IFCCI is the most active bilateral Chamber of India. (ANI)

