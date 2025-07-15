Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI/TPS): Customs inspectors, in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety inspectors, prevented the smuggling of prohibited and dangerous fish into the country.

During what authorities said was just a "routine inspection" by customs inspectors in the passenger hall at Ben-Gurion Airport, the luggage of a passenger in his 30s who had arrived from Thailand was examined.

The inspection found 17 live ornamental fish that had been smuggled into Israel without a declaration and in violation of the law.

Of the total number of fish, seven were found to be alligator gar, a fish considered a dangerous and aggressive species that can reach a size of almost 2 meters, and cause harm to humans and local fish species. In addition, the fish may affect and violate biodiversity, and is therefore prohibited from being imported into Israel according to the Fisheries Ordinance.

Customs inspectors in the passenger hall called inspectors from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Safety, who quarantined the fish. The suspect in the fish smuggling will be summoned for questioning.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security notes that these are fish that are prohibited from being imported into Israel, as their smuggling could take a heavy toll on the biological balance in the marine environment. In general, according to fishing regulations, keeping alligator gar and tiger shark in Israel is prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence. These are dangerous and aggressive fish that may endanger humans and, as mentioned, harm local biodiversity. (ANI/TPS)

