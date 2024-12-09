Seoul [South Korea], December 9 (ANI): South Korean authorities have announced an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as prosecutors deliberate possible insurrection charges over his attempt to implement martial law last week, CNN reported.

The Corruption Investigation Office on Monday confirmed the overseas travel ban on Yoon Suk Yeol. Notably, South Korean President survived an impeachment vote in an opposition-led parliament on Saturday. However, his political survival now hangs in tatters.

Also Read | South Korean Police To Consider Imposing Travel Ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law.

Yoon's party People Power Party (PPP), previously, announced they will seek his resignation and called for suspending the president from duties to protect South Korea from "grave danger," CNN reported.

People of South Korea watched in shock when Yoon imposed martial law in a televised announcement on Tuesday last week. After his announcement, protesters gathered outside to demand resignation of South Korea President.

Also Read | India on Syria Crisis: MEA Calls for 'Peaceful and Inclusive Syrian-Led Political Process' After Fall of Bashar al-Assad Regime.

Lawmakers forced their way past troops deployed outside the National Assembly building and unanimously voted to block the decree, which the president was legally bound to obey. The military emergency though lasted for six hours caused widespread anger in South Korea.

On Saturday, Yoon apologized to the nation in his first public statement since his attempt to declare martial law, acknowledging that he "caused anxiety and inconvenience" to people of South Korea.

In a two-minute address, he said, "This emergency martial law declaration stemmed from my desperation as the ultimate responsible party for state affairs."

The police's decision to impose overseas travel ban on Yoon Suk Yeol comes as a commander of South Korea's special forces apologised for ordering his troops to storm parliament last week after the imposition of martial law.

While addressing a briefing on Monday, Col. Kim Hyun-tae, commander of South Korea's 707 Special Task Force, called himself an "incompetent and irresponsible commander" when he ordered his troops to storm the National Assembly during Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.

"I ordered the deployment to the National Assembly. As the on-site commander for the 197 troops involved, I was the first to arrive by a helicopter. I instructed them to seal the building, engage in physical confrontations at the front and rear gates, break windows, and enter the premises," CNN quoted Kim as saying.

"If such orders had been given in combat, everyone would have died," he added. He called these troops "the most tragic victims of this situation."

He said, "These troops are the most tragic victims of this situation. They are not guilty. Their only fault lies in following the orders of an incompetent commander. Please forgive them."

He also blamed South Korea's former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun for "exploiting" soldiers during the chaotic night. Kim requested for understanding and forgiveness for his soldiers, who he said were just obeying his orders, according to CNN report.

He said, "Right now, my troops are suffering immensely, and their families - wives and children - are watching this unfold in agony."

He announced that he would accept full responsibility for his actions and face any legal consequences. South Korea's national police have been investigating former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and other top officials for alleged treason. Presecutors on Sunday detained Kim Yong-hyun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)