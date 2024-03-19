Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): The South Korean Air Force's Chief of Staff, General Lee Youngsu on Tuesday visited the Air Force Station and the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) in Gwalior.

The Korean Air Force chief was accompanied by the Director General of Air Force Operations, Air Marshal Surat Singh.

He also visited the maintenance complex and interacted with the IAF Air Warriors.

"General Lee Youngsu, Chief of Staff, Republic of Korea Air Force along with DG Air Ops Air Marshal Surat Singh visited Air Force Station Gwalior and the Tactics & Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) today," Indian Air Force posted on X.

"During the visit, the General was given an overview of the various roles and conduct of training at the premier IAF establishment. He also visited the maintenance complex and interacted with the IAF #AirWarriors. #DiplomatsInFlightSuits," it added.

On Monday, South Korean Air Force's Chief of Staff, General Lee Youngsu, called on the Indian Air Force Chief, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, in New Delhi.

The two leaders, as they met, discussed issues of mutual interest between the forces of the two countries.

The defence relations between the two countries have expanded in recent years, spurred by the convergence of strategic interests, shared mutual goodwill and several high-level exchanges.

India, the United States and South Korea have committed to coordinating measures to protect sensitive technologies and build trusted technology ecosystems in the region and globally.

The three nations convened an inaugural trilateral technology dialogue in Seoul on Wednesday last week.

Following the inauguration of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in January 2023 and the US-ROK Next Generational Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue in December 2023, the US, India, and Korea convened the dialogue in South Korea.

"They also committed to coordinating measures to protect sensitive technologies and build trusted technology ecosystems in the region and globally," the US embassy and consulate in South Korea said in a statement.

According to the statement, in this first trilateral technology meeting, the US, South Korea, and India discussed opportunities to cooperate on semiconductor supply chains.

Moreover, they also discussed opportunities in telecommunications and digital public infrastructure; artificial intelligence; quantum; space; advanced materials; clean energy and critical minerals; defence industrial development and production; and biotechnology, including active pharmaceutical supply chains. (ANI)

