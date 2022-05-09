Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 9 (ANI): Sri Lankan authorities deployed the Army to ensure the security of the general public after tensions arose due to clashes between protesters in the capital Colombo.

This came shortly after a curfew was imposed by the police in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Bans Sugar Export To Stabilise Prices, Control Hoarding in the Country.

On Monday morning protesters held a demonstration opposite the Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister, urging Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa not to resign.

Following their meeting with the prime minister, they clashed with anti-government protesters near the Temple Trees. At least 16 people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa condemned the violence saying that it won't solve the current problems.

"Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating,irrespective of political allegiances. Violence won't solve the current problems. I request all citizens to remain calm & exercise restraint. I urge everyone to work together in solving this crisis," Gotabaya tweeted.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also put out a tweet urging the general public to exercise restraint.

"While emotions are running high in #lka, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving," Mahinda said in a tweet.

Responding to Mahinda's tweet, former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara said, "The only violence was perpetrated by your 'supporters' - goons and thugs who came to your office first before going on to assault the peaceful protestors."

Sri Lanka has been plunged in weeks of economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a shortage in essential supplies such as fuel, food and medicines.

Protests have been ongoing for days calling on the government and lawmakers to find urgent solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)