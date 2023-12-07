Colombo, Dec 7 (PTI) At least 21 Indian fishermen have been arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka's territorial waters, the island nation's Navy has said, taking the total number this year to 195.

The Indian fishermen were arrested and their four trawlers were seized on Wednesday in the northeastern waters off Mannar and Kovilan.

Also Read | Venice Boat Capsize: Gondola Capsizes in Rio Verona Canal After Tourists Continue Clicking Selfie, Ignoring Warning (Watch Video).

The Navy said in 2023 they had arrested 195 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Also Read | National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: What Happened on Pearl Harbor Day? Everything To Know.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)