Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 12 (ANI): The Motor Traffic Department in Sri Lanka on Tuesday said that it will remain closed on Fridays and public holidays until further notice.

Sumith C. K. Alahakoon, the Commissioner-General of the department, said that the decision was taken due to transport-related issues and fuel supply restrictions, Daily Mirror reported.

The department officers are unable to use public and private transport facilities, Alahakoon added.

The decision was in accordance with the Public Administration Circulars that were issued on June 27 by the Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Ministry Secretary.

The department asked people to contact the office through their telephone numbers for any clarification, it added.

The development comes after thousands of people stormed into the President's House in Fort on Saturday. The dramatic visuals came from PM's official residence where they were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises, and preparing food for dinner.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his posts amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have cleared that they will continue to occupy their houses until they resign from their posts.

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress.

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.

The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

