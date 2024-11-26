Tokyo, November 26: A strong earthquake late Tuesday struck Japan's north-central region of Noto that's still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. There was no danger of a tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). It said there was no tsunami danger. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits off Japanese Island, No Tsunami Threat.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on Jan 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale Strikes IChiba Prefecture, No Tsunami Threat.

NHK public television said no abnormality was reported Tuesday at a nuclear power plant on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula. Two idled reactors at the Shika nuclear power plant suffered minor damage, though there was no radiation leak — rekindling concern about nuclear safety and emergency response in the region.

