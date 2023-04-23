Khartoum (Sudan), Apr 23 (AP) A senior Biden administration official said US troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of US Embassy staffers.

The troops who airlifted the staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second US official confirmed.

The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which has been battling the Sudanese army, said the US rescue mission involved six aircraft and that it had coordinated evacuation efforts with the US. (AP)

