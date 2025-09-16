Taipei [Taiwan], September 16 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has condemned as "blatant" an instance of "wolf warrior diplomacy" after the Chinese ambassador to Denmark was involved in an episode early this year.

In a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA), the furore broke out after Ambassador Wang Xuefeng insisted that Taiwan's representative be withdrawn from a diplomatic reception in Copenhagen.

The event, which took place on February 26 to mark the birthday of the Japanese emperor, was organised by the Japanese Embassy in Denmark. According to CNA, Wang instructed the Japanese organisers to eject Robin Cheng, Taiwan's de facto envoy to Denmark. The Japanese hosts declined Wang's request and instead let Cheng stay at the event. Wang responded by allegedly leaving the event in protest.

CNA reported that the Chinese ambassador's move created unease among Danish diplomatic circles, with some considering the altercation as undiplomatic and inappropriate. The episode was later reported by Denmark's Berlingske newspaper, which drew the public condemnation from MOFA.

In a formal statement reported by CNA, Taiwan's foreign ministry referred to Wang's actions as "brutal" and maintained that they represented a trend of increasingly aggressive diplomatic behavior by China. MOFA also condemned the ambassador for his complete lack of basic diplomatic courtesy, terming his actions "blatant, unscrupulous, despicable, and disrespectful."

As reported by CNA, Cheng corroborated the story, indicating that Wang and his aide had immediately protested upon sighting him at the reception. Upon failing to persuade the Japanese hosts to have him removed, Wang is said to have stormed out, pointing and gesturing threateningly at Cheng.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state. Although Taiwan operates independently with its own government, military, and economy, it lacks widespread international recognition. Tensions persist over sovereignty, with China opposing any moves toward formal Taiwanese independence. (ANI)

