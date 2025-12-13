Taipei [Taiwan], December 13 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected nine sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the nine sorties, four crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled Heavily for 'Gatecrashing' Vladimir Putin-Erdogan Meeting in Turkmenistan, Videos Go Viral.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Today's Chinese military activity around the island nation has seen a significant decline compared to yesterday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Upcoming Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman Visit To Include Parliament Address, Interactions With Indian Diaspora and Business Community, Says MEA.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected 33 sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters.

Of the 33 sorties, 23 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "33 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 33 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) has released its annual report denouncing China's deepening repression, particularly drawing attention to the case of Taiwanese activist Yang Chih-yuan, who has been detained on politically motivated charges.

The comprehensive report details numerous instances of arbitrary detention and unfair prosecution by Chinese authorities and urges US lawmakers to address these abuses in future dialogues with Beijing, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the CECC, established under the US-China Relations Act of 2000, monitors China's human rights conditions and the state of the rule of law, submitting its findings annually to both the US President and Congress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)