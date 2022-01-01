Herat, January 1: Another crackdown by Taliban will now lead to the beheading of "mannequins" in clothing stores in the Herat province of Afghanistan, reported Sputnik, citing Afghan media.

Taliban cracks down on "mannequins" used in clothing stores saying that it is a breach of the Shariah law.

Taliban authorities have also banned music in vehicles. The Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (DPVPV) passed this order and now the shopkeepers are in dismay.

Shopkeepers of the Herat province in Afghanistan are distressed and reportedly said that the mannequins are their only possession. They said that they have paid $100-$200 for the mannequins.

The shopkeepers were first asked to get rid of the entire mannequins however when shopkeepers complained that this ban will suffer their already struggling business, the rule was changed, citing media reports, Sputnik reported.

Prior to this, DPVPV also advised drivers to not transport women who are not wearing Hijab. Taliban regime is taking repressive steps against women and the condition of women has deteriorated even since the takeover. Restrictions have been put in place for women in work and education.

They are also not allowed to travel alone for more than 72 kilometers from their homes unless they are escorted by a male guardian. When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021 Taliban made a pledge to introduce "reforms". This is contrary to what is unfolding in the country.

