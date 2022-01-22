Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Pakistan government's talks with the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke down due to the latter's harsh conditions said the country's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, reported local media.

"We had a talk with some TTP groups. But their conditions were such that they couldn't be agreed upon," Samaa TV quoted Rasheed as saying.

The Minister also informed that the talks with TTP were being mediated by the Afghan Taliban as the latter had guaranteed their soil would not be used against the Taliban, according to Samaa TV.

"The Taliban were talking to the TTP. But their demands were so harsh that talks could not proceed," said the Minister, adding, "The TTP broke the ceasefire and that is why there is a spike in terror attacks."

Recently the number of attacks by the TTP in Pakistan has surged. Earlier the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted that they were in talks with TTP. (ANI)

