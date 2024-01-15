Dodoma [Tanzania], January 15 (ANI): As many as 22 people died after a devastating landslide at a mine in the Bariadi district in the Simiyu region of Tanzania, The Citizen reported.

Speaking to reporters on January 14, Simiyu Regional Fire and Rescue Acting Commander Faustine Mtitu said that the bodies of the people said to have been inside the mine when the tragedy occurred had been recovered, Tanzania-based daily English newspaper The Citizen reported.

Mtitu made the remarks after two days of rescue work that began immediately after the accident occurred at 11 am (local time) on January 13.

Commander Mtitu said, "After two days of continuous rescue work, a team consisting of citizens, soldiers and experts from various government forces and institutions has successfully recovered the bodies of all those who were buried by the landslides. We have satisfied ourselves that there are no bodies left inside the mine."

Taking to X, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan stated, "It is with great sadness I received the reports of the deaths of more than 21 people following a landslide at Ng'alite mine in Bariadi district, Simiyu region."

She stated, "These fellow Tanzanians were small miners in the area trying to earn a living for themselves, their families and contributing to the development of our nation."

Suluhu stated, "Our defence and security agencies, in cooperation with regional leaders, are continuing with efforts to find other bodies that are still stuck in the rubble."

Speaking about the incident, the Gold Mine Chairman Masumbuko Jumanne said those who lost their lives in the accident entered the mine illegally due to the suspension of mining activities, The Citizen reported.

Masumbuko said, "This disaster occurred when the management suspended mining activities to provide an opportunity to implement instructions and directives on safety mining issues from mine inspectors who visited us one day before the accident."

Prior to the accident, the mine management in collaboration with security forces, removed other people who had entered into the mine, according to The Citizen report.

Masumbuko said, "While the management was dealing with those who had entered the mine illegally, another group of miners sneaked into the mine after outsmarting the guards, leading to the tragic deaths," The Citizen reported.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Yahaya Nawanda has announced the suspension of mining activities in the mines until safety mining procedures are followed. (ANI)

