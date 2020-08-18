Karachi, Aug 17 (PTI) Ten members of a family, including six women and two children, drowned after a boat capsized in a lake in a resort in the Southern Sindh province.

The boat which was hired by the family who came for picnic to the Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta from Karachi capsized due to strong winds, police said.

Also Read | Indian Man Stands His Ground During Pakistan-Backed Pro-Khalistan Rally in Frankfurt, Raises Tricolour Amid Anti-India Sloganeering (Watch Video).

Thirteen members of the family were on the boat when it turned upside down.

Ten members died while three were rescued by local swimmers, the official said.

Also Read | Death Valley Records 54.4 Degrees Celsius, Highest Since 1913; World Meteorological Organization to Verify If This Was Hottest Temperature on Earth.

The bodies of six women, three of them sisters and two children, had been recovered from the lake.

“We have taken out the bodies of six women including three sisters and two children while three managed to survive and were rescued by local swimmers,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)