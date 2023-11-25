World News | Tens of Thousands March in London Calling for a Permanent Cease-fire in Gaza

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A protester was arrested Saturday in London on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, as tens of thousands of people turned out on central London's streets for a pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

Agency News PTI| Nov 25, 2023 09:40 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Tens of Thousands March in London Calling for a Permanent Cease-fire in Gaza
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Nov 25 (AP) A protester was arrested Saturday in London on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, as tens of thousands of people turned out on central London's streets for a pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

The National March for Palestine, which aimed to finish in Whitehall, central London, was the latest in several huge protests staged in the British capital every weekend since the Israel-Hamas war began last month.

Also Read | South Korea Horror: True Crime Fan Stabs Stranger Over 100 Times ‘Out of Curiosity’, Gets Jail for Life.

Saturday's protests came on the second day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred “near the start of the protest”.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Kiev Since Beginning of Ukraine Invasion.

“Officers spotted him carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it," police said.

Officers handed out leaflets at the march that sought to clarify what would be deemed an offence, after the force faced pressure from senior government officials to be tougher on alleged displays of antisemitism at the protests.

“Anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation,” said Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

“We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism – such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people – or who spreads hate speech," he added.

The force said 1,500 officers were deployed to police the march.

Earlier this month the UK's former interior minister, Suella Braverman, came under heavy criticism when she described pro-Palestinian protesters as “hate marchers”. Critics accused her of inflaming tensions, and she was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak soon after.

In Paris, a march staged for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women drew both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists as well as other groups.

Some protesters, waving Palestinian flags and posters reading “Free Palestine,” walked in a show of solidarity with “Gaza a-cease-fire-in-gaza-5586467.html&t=World+News+%7C+Tens+of+Thousands+March+in+London+Calling+for+a+Permanent+Cease-fire+in+Gaza', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">

Agency News PTI| Nov 25, 2023 09:40 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Tens of Thousands March in London Calling for a Permanent Cease-fire in Gaza
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Nov 25 (AP) A protester was arrested Saturday in London on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, as tens of thousands of people turned out on central London's streets for a pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

The National March for Palestine, which aimed to finish in Whitehall, central London, was the latest in several huge protests staged in the British capital every weekend since the Israel-Hamas war began last month.

Also Read | South Korea Horror: True Crime Fan Stabs Stranger Over 100 Times ‘Out of Curiosity’, Gets Jail for Life.

Saturday's protests came on the second day of a four-day cease-fire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred “near the start of the protest”.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Kiev Since Beginning of Ukraine Invasion.

“Officers spotted him carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it," police said.

Officers handed out leaflets at the march that sought to clarify what would be deemed an offence, after the force faced pressure from senior government officials to be tougher on alleged displays of antisemitism at the protests.

“Anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation,” said Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

“We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism – such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people – or who spreads hate speech," he added.

The force said 1,500 officers were deployed to police the march.

Earlier this month the UK's former interior minister, Suella Braverman, came under heavy criticism when she described pro-Palestinian protesters as “hate marchers”. Critics accused her of inflaming tensions, and she was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak soon after.

In Paris, a march staged for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women drew both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli activists as well as other groups.

Some protesters, waving Palestinian flags and posters reading “Free Palestine,” walked in a show of solidarity with “Gaza and Palestine's women who are being murdered”.

A group of Jewish women also joined the march to denounce crimes committed by Hamas, including rapes and killings, chanting, “We are women, we are proud, we are Jewish and we are angry.”

Meanwhile, some pro-Palestinian protests were organised over the weekend in France's major cities including Strasbourg, Lyon and Marseille.

Hizb-ut-Tahrir, the Islamist group, also protested Saturday outside the Egyptian Embassy in London. Tens of thousands of people are also expected to take part in a march organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism charity on Sunday to show solidarity with the Jewish community in the UK. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
ISL
200K+ searches
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
Hardik Pandya
100K+ searches
Premier League
100K+ searches
Rajasthan Election 2023
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
bitcoin
Tether(USDT)
₹83.360.01%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹19,431.03-0.05%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot