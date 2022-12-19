Kathmandu [Nepal], December 19 (ANI): The Thai Embassy in Kathmandu has mandated VFS Global to process visa applications in Nepal. VFS global will now cater to travellers from Nepal across all visa categories through the Visa Application Centre under the jurisdiction of the Thai Embassy in Kathmandu.

"From 19 December 2022, new visa applicants holding ordinary passports will submit their applications at VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Kathmandu. However, applicants who have already made an appointment with the Embassy via the online registration system are requested to submit required documents directly at the Embassy on the appointment date between 9 AM and 11.30 AM as usual," VFS Global said in a statement.

The press release stated that the new changes will come into effect from January 3, 2023. The statement said, "All applicants holding ordinary passports will submit their applications at VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Kathmandu. Travellers will have to book their appointments online before visiting the Visa Application Centre."

Notably, VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist forgovernments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global has partnered with 67 client governments and operates a global network with more than 3,400 application Centres in 144 countries.

"We are excited to extend our Thailand visa services to customers in Nepal, bringing ease and convenience to their visa application journey. This is another testament of VFS Global's excellence in business delivery and focuses towards evolving customers experience," Prabuddha Sen, COO South Asia, VFS Global said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nepal and Thailand have established diplomatic ties on November 30 in 1959. The status of diplomatic representation was raised from the Ministerial level to the Ambassadorial level in May 1969.

In recent years, a growing number of Thai nationals have shown interest in trekking in Nepal. Similarly, thousands of Nepalese nationals visit Thailand. Nepalese nationals visit Thailand mainly for tourism, medical checkups and education. (ANI)

